In an earlier blog, we summarized a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking ("NPRM") the Federal Communications Commission "(FCC" or Commission") released following its April 2023 Open Meeting. The NPRM foreshadows a potentially radical revision to the regulatory framework governing FCC authorizations for the provision of international telecommunications services under Section 214 of the Communications Act of 1934 ("Section 214"). As we noted, the FCC's rulemaking is considering changes to almost every aspect of the authorization lifecycle that would create new and increased burdens which may complicate investment and transactional strategies. Providers of international telecommunications and would-be international Section 214 holders will want to take note. An advance notification released today indicates that the NPRM will be published in the Federal Register on August 1, 2023, which will establish the comment due date as Thursday, August 31, 2023. Reply comments will be due Monday, October 2, 2023.

