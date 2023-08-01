On July 26, 2023, the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority ("PBDA") announced that the Public Comment Period opened for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's $1.16 billon Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment ("BEAD") Five-Year Action Plan (the "Plan").

Now is the time for municipalities and interested parties to submit their feedback to the draft Plan so that they have opportunity to have their voices heard!

The Plan can be accessed here

The Survey to submit feedback can be accessed here

Comments are due by August 8, 2023. The McNees team is here to assist you with any questions you may have about PBDA, BEAD, or the Plan.