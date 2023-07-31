Private investors are pouring billions into space-based endeavors. While satellite technology is a common use of these dollars, money is also flowing to projects like the (highly publicized) building of reusable rockets by SpaceX and others, cleaning up "space trash," mining on the moon and even tackling climate change and health. The renewed interest comes on the heels of more affordable building materials and the arrival of modular components and 3D printing for such projects. The Brookings Institute makes the case that this latest round of space exploration is fueling the fourth industrial revolution.

While the space-curious race to build technology in the $460 billion and growing space industry, another sector is rising alongside it: space law. Technically, nobody owns outer space (and the United Nations has agreed that no country may claim territory there), so lawyers will have large questions to work out, such as who is responsible for cleaning up space debris, who can mine on the moon and more. As legal teams prepare for a space tech boom, we look more closely at the following emerging areas of focus for interstellar advancements:

As space-based technology continues to capture the excitement of investors, leaders and the public, exploration will move forward, but expanding regulations and legal unknowns could provide a few bumps in the road. The United States currently has a moratorium, or "learning period," in place that limits the Federal Aviation Administration's ability to create safety regulations for space flight. However a recent report recommended the moratorium be lifted upon its expiration in October 2023, possibly opening the doors to more regulatory oversight.

Paired with the proliferation of satellites and enhanced rules around "space trash," new tech is needed not only to reach space, but likewise to manage the safety and health of humans once they are there, and to tackle the unavoidable debris left behind. As seen in the past, space exploration also lends itself to endless innovations that can improve life on Earth (like purifying recycled water, for one). When it comes to intergalactic technology, the sky may not be the limit.

