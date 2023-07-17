"Private Networks" is a frequently used—but not clearly defined—term in the telecom industry. Womble Bond Dickinson attorney Barlow Keener examines the confusion around this term in a new article for Inside Towers.

"'Private Networks' has been the buzz in the wireless industry for the past year. The term "private networks" is ubiquitously used at telecom conferences, analyst events, and in mobile industry news articles. But the term "private network" itself is vaguely defined within telecom circles, and this lack of clarity and specificity may limit the industry's potential for growth," Keener writes.

"The industry standards organization, 3rd Generation Partnership Project, or 3GPP, created the terms 3G, 4G, 5G, and 6G, all of which are well-marketed in the industry and known now to the average executive and consumer alike. The term 'private networks' needs a refresh so the wireless industry as a whole knows, and the typical IT enterprise buyer knows, without the effort of learning, exactly what the term means when it is used."

