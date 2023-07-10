General
- On June 16, 2023, in a News Release, Chairwoman Rosenworcel announced the circulation of an order among Commissioners that would create the Enhanced Alternative Connect America Cost Model (A-CAM) program to require deployment of 100/20 Mbps or faster service to all locations served by the program. If adopted, the order would require that participating carriers serve all locations in their service areas at 100/20 Mbps or greater in return for an extension of the A-CAM program and an incremental increase in support for expensive-to-serve areas.
- On June 14, 2023, the Office of Managing Director (OMD), in a Public Notice (DA 23-507), announced that the proposed universal service contribution factor for the third quarter of 2023 will be 29.2 percent.
- On June 8, 2023, the Wireline Competition Bureau (WCB), in a Public Notice (DA 23-488), sought comment on
proposed revisions to the 2024 annual Telecommunications Reporting
Worksheet, FCC Form 499-A (Form 499-A) and accompanying
instructions (Form 499-A Instructions) to report 2023 revenues, and
the 2024 quarterly Telecommunications Reporting Worksheet, FCC Form
499-Q (Form 499-Q) and accompanying instructions (Form 499-Q
Instructions) to report projected 2024 collected revenues on a
quarterly basis. Comments are due July 10, 2023.
Lifeline / Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP)
- On June 28, 2023, the WCB announced, in a Public Notice (DA 23-561), the counties where
conditional forbearance from the obligation to offer
Lifeline-supported voice services applies. The conditional
forbearance applies only to the Lifeline voice obligation of
designated high-cost/Lifeline eligible telecommunications carriers
(ETCs) and not to Lifeline-only ETCs.
High Cost Fund Programs
- On June 21, 2023, the WCB, in an Order (DA 23-536), designated R.M. Greene, Inc. aka Beam (Beam) as an ETC for purposes of receiving Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) support. The designation takes place in the context of, and conditioned on, the WCB's approval of the partial transfer of Point Broadband's domestic section 214 authorization related to Point Broadband's RDOF support for certain census blocks in Alabama in Study Area Code (259050) and related facilities.
- On June 14, 2023, in an Order (DA 23-513), the WCB granted Docomo Pacific, Inc.'s Petition requesting a 6-month waiver of the requirement that RDOF auction recipients obtain letters of credit (LOCs) from banks that maintain a Weiss bank safety rating of B- or better.
- On June 14, 2023, the WCB, in a Public Notice (DA 23-510), authorized high-cost mobile support funding for certain eligible facilities-based mobile providers that elected to receive transitional support as part of the Bringing Puerto Rico Together Fund and Connect USVI Fund. For the Bringing Puerto Rico Together Fund, those providers are Liberty Mobile, PRTC, and T-Mobile; for the Connect USVI Fund, those providers are Liberty Mobile, Choice Communications, and Vitelcom Cellular.
- On June 13, 2023, the FCC, in an Order (DA 23-505), designated Yellowhammer Networks, LLC as an ETC for purposes of receiving RDOF support. The designation takes place in the context of a transfer of certain assets from BroadLife Communications, Inc. to Yellowhammer.
- On June 1, 2023, in a Public Notice (DA 23-472), the WCB announced
January 1, 2024, as the start date for the requirement to begin one
year of pre-testing and reporting of speed and latency results for
the Bringing Together Puerto Rico Fund Stage 2 and the Connect USVI
Fund Stage 2, with testing beginning on January 1, 2025. For
carriers participating in RDOF, pre-testing will begin on January
1, 2025, and testing will begin on January 1, 2026.
Schools and Libraries (E-Rate)/Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF)
- On June 29, 2023, the FCC announced, in a News Release, over $29 million in ECF funding. The funding will support approximately 65,000 students nationwide, including students in California, Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and South Dakota.
- On June 29, 2023, the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) announced the availability of FY2024 FCC Form 470 in E- Rate Productivity Center (EPC) on July 1, 2023. The FY2024 FCC Form 470 starts the competitive bidding process. Additional information is available here.
- On June 19, 2023, USAC announced that FY2023 invoicing for the discounted share of costs for approved eligible equipment and services begins on July 1, 2023 after USAC has processed applicants' FCC Form 486.
- On June 19, 2023, USAC reminded applicants to file an FCC Form 500 by June 30, 2023, to request a one-year service delivery extension for special construction that will not be completed in the funding year. Additional information is here.
- On June 16, 2023, USAC reminded applicants that uncertified FY2023 FCC Forms 470 within the EPC system remain; on July 1, 2023, USAC deletes uncertified FY2024 FCC Form 470. Applicants who wanted to rely on an uncertified FY2023 FCC Form 470 in the EPC system were required to certify that form no later than June 23, 2023.
- On June 14, 2023, the FCC announced, in a News Release, over $21 million in ECF funding. The funding will support approximately 40,000 students across the country, including students in Georgia, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Wisconsin.
- On June 9, 2023, USAC announced the sentencing of two defendants convicted of defrauding the E-Rate program of nearly $7 million in technology funding for schools in Tennessee and Missouri. Additional information is available here.
- USAC previously announced its "Summer Deferral." If
USAC attempts to contact an applicant on or after May 26, 2023, but
USAC does receive a response to the inquiry, USAC will put the
application on a deferred status, with review of the application
extended to after September 9, 2023.
Rural Health Care (RHC)
- On June 2, 2023, USAC issued its RHC Program News in a Newsletter.
