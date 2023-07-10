ARTICLE

A Prime Example Of Dark Patterns? FTC Sues Amazon For Use Of "Dark Patterns" In Prime Enrollment Davis+Gilbert LLP The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a complaint against Amazon alleging that the company engaged in "dark patterns" to trick millions of consumers into enrolling in their Prime membership program.

What Sunscreen Regulation Means For The Spa Industry Duane Morris LLP Kelly Bonner's article for Well Spa 360 discusses recent sunscreen recalls, regulation and its impact on spa businesses.

Wireless Technology Ignites Innovation In Automotive, Life Sciences, Fintech, And More WIT Legal 5G is perceived by most consumers as the fuel for their smart devices, propelling mobile connectivity to new heights.

Florida Amends FTSA Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP The Florida Telephone Solicitation Act (FTSA), Florida's version of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), has officially been amended, with Gov. Ron DeSantis...

FCC Initiatives On Data Privacy, Internet Network Security And Data Caps Squire Patton Boggs LLP In the last week, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has taken several steps to signal a more assertive and aggressive role for that agency on privacy, data protection and cybersecurity issues.