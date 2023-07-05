The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has published a new Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) focused on the issue of revocation, seeking "to clarify and strengthen consumers' ability to revoke consent to receive both robocalls and robotexts," as well as "callers' obligations under the Commission's rules to honor such requests in a timely manner."

Specifically, the agency proposed:

Revoking consent in any reasonable way. In 2015, the FCC issued a ruling confirming that consumers who provided prior express consent to receive autodialed or prerecorded voice calls may revoke such consent through any reasonable means. The agency plans to codify the holding into a rule, including allowing the use of words such as "stop," "revoke," "end" or "opt out" and prohibiting companies from infringing on that right by designating an exclusive means to revoke consent that precludes the use of any other reasonable method.



Additionally, the FCC proposed that when the consumer uses a reasonable method to revoke consent—such as by text message, voicemail or email—doing so creates a presumption that the consumer has revoked consent, absent evidence to the contrary.



The agency asked for comment on the presumption and the types of evidence that would suffice to rebut the presumption, as well as the scope of "reasonable" means to revoke.

"We believe such an exemption ... balances the privacy interests of the TCPA with the legitimate interests of wireless providers in communicating with their own subscribers," the FCC explained.

To read the NPRM for CG 02-278, click here.

Why it matters

The NPRM is now open for public comment. While some of the agency's proposals would codify existing interpretations of the TCPA—such as a consumer's ability to revoke consent in any reasonable way—the NPRM contains some new requirements for callers, including the 24-hour time frame for honoring a DNC or revocation request.

