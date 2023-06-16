United States:
FCC Open Meeting Recap: June
16 June 2023
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
On today's episode of Full Spectrum, the Kelley Drye
Communications team will be discussing several of the items adopted
during the FCC's June 8, 2023, Open Meeting. First, partner
Chip Yorkgitis will cover a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that will
explore how spectrum in the largely unused 42.0-42.5 GHz band might
be made available for a variety of licensed fixed applications, and
possibly mobile operations as well, through one of several spectrum
sharing access models. Second, special counsel Michael Dover will
cover a Report and Order, NPRM, and Order concerning accessibility
for video conferencing services and providing guidance relating to
the definition of "interoperable video conferencing
service" under the Twenty-First Century Video Accessibility
Act.
Click here to listen to the podcast.
