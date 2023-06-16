On today's episode of Full Spectrum, the Kelley Drye Communications team will be discussing several of the items adopted during the FCC's June 8, 2023, Open Meeting. First, partner Chip Yorkgitis will cover a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that will explore how spectrum in the largely unused 42.0-42.5 GHz band might be made available for a variety of licensed fixed applications, and possibly mobile operations as well, through one of several spectrum sharing access models. Second, special counsel Michael Dover will cover a Report and Order, NPRM, and Order concerning accessibility for video conferencing services and providing guidance relating to the definition of "interoperable video conferencing service" under the Twenty-First Century Video Accessibility Act.

Click here to listen to the podcast.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.