Wiley Connected · Hosted Payload Episode 5

With wildfire smoke choking the DC landscape, host Henry Gola and guest Kara Azocar of Iridium lean in to the moment and discuss the 2008 cautionary tale Wall-E. Then, Payton Alexander talks about the space environment, new State Department goals, and paying the FCC on the Orbital Debrief.

