We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). In this issue's Regulatory Update, we report on recent steps taken by the Federal Communications Commission (Commission) to close some of the remaining gaps in its robocalling rules. At its May Open Meeting, the Commission adopted a Seventh Report and Order that requires all voice service providers to fully respond to all traceback requests within 24 hours. The Order also extends the requirement that a provider "know" the upstream provider from which it directly receives call traffic and mandates that originating providers block suspected illegal traffic when notified of such activity by the Commission. The Commission also initiated a proposed rulemaking seeking input on other potential call blocking requirements. In addition, the Commission's Enforcement Bureau issued a first-of-its-kind action against a gateway provider requiring voice service providers immediately downstream from One Eye LLC to block and cease accepting traffic from One Eye by June 12, 2023.

In our Litigation Update, we cover a bill passed by the Florida legislature and signed by Governor Ron DeSantis that will drastically reduce the scope and reach of Florida's Telephone Solicitation Act (FTSA). The amendments to the FTSA apply to future litigation and existing uncertified lawsuits brought under the statute. We also review a decision from Florida's Third District Court of Appeal, Pet Supermarket, Inc. v. Eldridge, in which the court held that a consumer did not have standing to file a proposed class action in state court alleging a violation of the TCPA.

