On today's episode of Full Spectrum, the Kelley Drye Communications team will be discussing several of the matters raised at the FCC's May 18, 2023 Open Meeting. First, Partner Chip Yorkgitis discusses the Commission's Report and Order expanding unlicensed uses in the 60 GHz band (57-71 GHz). Chip also summarizes the Commission's Report and Order declining to adopt rules to enable terrestrial mobile service in the 12.2-12.7 GHz Band and a related Further NPRM which will consider liberalizing licensed terrestrial fixed service rules in the band, and introducing unlicensed applications for the first time in this frequency range. Next, Special Counsel, Michael Dover, discusses Commission's proposals relating to use of the 12.7-13.25 GHz Band for mobile broadband and other expanded services in a new rulemaking. Finally, Partner Hank Kelly examines the Commission's Order, Further Notice, and Notice of Inquiry that would expand the Commission's efforts relating to call blocking requirements to promote robocall mitigation.

Listen to the podcast here.

