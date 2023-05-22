ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States

Do You Believe In Miracles? Yes! Florida Legislature Amends The Florida Telephone Solicitation Act Steptoe & Johnson I am a long-suffering Arsenal Football Club supporter. Every August, I put on the team's new kit, foolishly believing that this will be the year that my beloved Gunners top the English Premier League.

Testimony Suggests Trump Was At Meeting About Accessing Voting Software Morrison & Foerster LLP David Cross spoke to the New York Times for an article focusing on former President Donald Trump taking part in a discussion about plans to access voting system software...

Office Of Civil Rights Proposes New Rule On Transgender Student Participation In Athletics Holland & Knight The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) published on April 6, 2023, a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) about sex-related criteria used to limit or deny a student's ability...

Landmark Decision Regarding California Property Taxes: What Owners Of California Hospitality Assets Should Know Goodwin Procter LLP If you own a hospitality asset in California, you may be eligible for a reduction in your asset's assessed property tax valuation.

FCC Takes Additional Action To Protect US Telecom Infrastructure From National Security Threats Mayer Brown At its April 22, 2023, Open Meeting, the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC" or "Commission") unanimously approved an Order and accompanying Notice of Proposed Rulemaking ("Notice")...