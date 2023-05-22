Lifeline / Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP)
- On April 28, 2023, Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) announced the annual recertification for Lifeline subscribers. Starting May 1, 2023, and continuing for several months, USAC will initiate automated eligibility database checks to verify the eligibility of subscribers due for recertification in 2023. Subscribers who participate in both Lifeline and ACP that pass the USAC-conducted Lifeline recertification process will not need to undergo a separate ACP recertification process. Additional information about the recertification process is available here.
- On April 27, 2023, USAC released its April 2023 Lifeline Newsletter.
- On April 7, 2023, the Wireline Competition Bureau (WCB) sought comment in a Public Notice (DA 23-305) regarding an application filed by Yellowhammer Networks, LLC seeking designation as an Eligible Telecommunications Carrier (ETC) as part of a request to transfer certain assets from BroadLife Communications, Inc. to Yellowhammer Networks, LLC. Comments were due on April 21, 2023; Reply Comments were due on April 28, 2023.
- On April 5, 2023, USAC announced that ETC's participating in the High Cost and/or Lifeline programs may access FCC Form 481 for Program Year 2024 through the USAC E-file/Okta One Portal. FCC Form 481 must be certified by July 1, 2023. Additional information about FCC Form 481 is available here. USAC will provide a webinar on May 23, 2023, at 2 PM Eastern. Additional information about the webinar is available here.
- On April 4, 2023, in a Public Notice (DA 23-288), the WCB announced the final list of entities selected for the two ACP Pilot Programs: (1) the Your Home, Your Internet Pilot Program, which is focused on ACP outreach and application support to recipients of federal housing assistance; and (2) the ACP Navigator Pilot Program, which provides selected entities access to the National Verifier to help low-income households complete and submit their ACP application. With the additional entities selected entities in March 2023, a total of 34 entities were selected with 23 entities in the Your Home, Your Internet program and 11 entities in the Navigator program.
- On April 3, 2023, the FCC announced in a News Release that seventeen million households have enrolled in the ACP.
- On April 2, 2023, USAC released its March 2023 Lifeline Newsletter.
- In a Public Notice (DA 23-249), the WCB announced draft data fields to be collected under the ACP Transparency Data Collection process. The Public Notice includes 103 required or optional data fields. Comments on the proposed information collection are due on May 15, 2023.
- The FCC previously issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FCC 23-9) proposing rules to implement the Safe Connections Act of 2022, including through changes to the Lifeline and ACP. The NPRM requests comments on which program (Lifeline or ACP) should be designated to provide emergency communications support for survivors, how survivors can qualify, and how these programs can best serve survivors. Comments were due April 12, 2023; Reply Comments are due May 12, 2023.
High Cost Fund Programs
- On April 28, 2023, in the School and Libraries docket, CC Docket No. 02-6, in the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) docket, WC Docket No. 21-93, in the High-Cost Program docket, WC Docket No. 10-90, in the Rural Health Care (RHC) program docket, WC Docket No. 02-60, and in the Contribution Methodology docket, WC Docket No. 06-122, the WCB issued a Public Notice (DA 23-333) announcing the grant, dismissal, or denial of various requests (such as requests for review, requests for waivers, and petition for reconsideration) related to actions taken by the USAC.
- On April 19, 2023, the Commission adopted an Order (FCC 23-32) extending the Bringing Puerto Rico Together Fund (PR Fund) and the Connect USVI Fund mobile support for up to two years, with support at 50% of its current monthly support level in the first year and 25% of its current monthly support level in the second year, and extending phase-down frozen support for fixed voice and broadband providers until December 31, 2025. In addition, in the Order, the Commission denied the Puerto Rico Telephone Company's application for review seeking to declare Liberty Communications of Puerto Rico LLC as the winning applicant in the PR Fund Stage 2 competitive process for certain areas, finding insufficient grounds to overturn the WCB's decision.
- On April 4, 2023, the WCB announced in a Public Notice (DA 23-293) that Gila Local Exchange Carrier, Inc. d/b/a Alluvion Communications, Inc. and Fond du Lac Communications, Inc. have withdrawn from the Connect America Fund (CAF) Phase II auction support program. These providers filed letters notifying the Commission of their decisions to withdraw from the program in December 2022 and March 2023. In the Public Notice, the WCB also directed USAC to recover CAF Phase II support from the providers pursuant to the Commission's rules.
- USAC previously announced Webinar (Register Here) for May 23, 2023, at 2 PM Eastern, relating to the required submission of FCC Form 481, which must be certified by July 1, 2023, collecting financial and operations information used to validate carrier support. ***This item has a corrected date from the prior Report***
- In Public Notice (DA 23-259), the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau (WTB) and Office of Economics and Analytics (OEA) previously announced a request for comment on the continued filing of Alaska Plan FCC Form 477 for mobile participants of the Alaska Plan. In addition, the Public Notice provided information from the WCB for mobile recipients of the Bringing Puerto Rico Together Fund and Connect USVI Fund to file their FCC Form 477 network coverage data as part of their final milestone requirement. WCB also waived the data reporting requirement for the interim milestone for mobile recipients of the Bringing Puerto Rico Together Fund and the Connect USVI Fund. Comments were due on April 26, 2023; Reply are due on May 8, 2023.
Schools and Libraries (E-Rate)/Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF)
- On April 26, 2023, the FCC announced nearly $21 million in ECF funding for schools and library to support digital services for students. These funding will support applications from three filing windows benefiting approximately 55,000 students across the country, including students in California, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Puerto Rico.
- On April 21, 2023, USAC announced that the current system used by applicants and service providers to submit their invoices will be retired and "consolidated" into the E-Rate Productivity Center (EPC).
- On April 12, 2023, the FCC announced over $2.5 million in ECF funding for schools and library to support digital services for students. These funding will support applications from three filing windows benefiting approximately 8,000 students across the country, including students in Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, North Dakota, and Texas.
- On April 11, 2023, USAC announced an April 25, 2023 webinar to provide E-Rate participants an overview of the Program Integrity Assurance (PIA) Review and Selective Review Process.
- In a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FCC 23-10), the FCC previously sought comment on ways to simplify E-Rate program rules and encourage greater Tribal participation in the program, including ways to improve outreach to Tribal libraries that encounter barriers that limit access to the E-Rate program. Comments were due April 24, 2023; Reply Comments are due May 23, 2023.
Rural Health Care (RHC)
- On April 26, 2023, in a Letter (DA 23-256), the WCB approved the RHC Program Funding Year 2023 Request Review Procedures, subject to further Commission modifications.
- On April 12, 2023, USAC released its RHC Program News, April Newsletter.
- On April 12, 2023, the WCB and the Office of the Managing Director (OMD) announced in a Public Notice (DA 23-316) that the service delivery/receipt deadline for the COVID-19 Telehealth Program would be April 10, 2023 due to the signing and enactment of the joint resolution ending the COVID-19 national emergency on that same day. The guidance supersedes earlier guidance setting May 11, 2023 as the service delivery/receipt deadline.
- On March 23, 2023, in a Public Order (DA 23-254), the WCB announced Comment and Reply Comment dates on the FCC's January 27, 2023 Second Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on how to strengthen the RHC Program and improve access to telehealth in rural America. Comments were due on April 24, 2023; Reply Comments are due on May 22, 2023.
