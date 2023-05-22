self

Wiley Connected · Hosted Payload Episode 4

Chloe Hawker provides updates on rocket launches, phone calls from space, and the FCC during the Orbital Debrief. Then, 2001: A Space Odyssey has been called both a masterpiece and monumentally unimaginative. Stanley Kubrick's 1968 movie covers about 4 million years, but guest Steve Merlis of Samsung and host Henry Gola need only 20 minutes to break it down.

