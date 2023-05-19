On this episode of Full Spectrum, we continue our coverage of the Federal Communications Commission's April Open Meeting. Specifically, Partner Chip Yorkgitis will provide an overview of the FCC's adoption of a Policy Statement addressing spectrum management principles that will guide the Commission in future spectrum proceedings. Chip will also summarize a Report and Order and Further Notice of proposed Rulemaking regarding the sharing of spectrum by non-geostationary satellite constellations.

On the prior episode, we discussed two items adopted by the FCC at the Open Meeting: one, the FCC's proposed changes to the International Section 214 authorization regime applicable to providers of telecommunications services between the U.S. and other countries and, two, Commission proposals relating to expanded accessibility and transparency in the Wireless Emergency Alert program.

