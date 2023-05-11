Full Spectrum's FCC Open Meeting Recaps feature a first take and analysis following the FCC's monthly Open Meetings, with an emphasis on the agenda items directly impacting our clients.

On today's episode of Full Spectrum, Senior Associate Winafred Brantl discusses the Commission's proposed significant changes to the International Section 214 regime (1:11.515). Responding to growing concerns regarding undisclosed foreign ownership of international Section 214 carriers, the FCC will conduct a one-time data collection from all international Section 214 authorization holders and has proposed a requirement for periodic renewals or reviews of international Section 214 authorizations as well. At the same time, the FCC proposes to expand the scope of information required in any international Section 214 application and to implement recurring update filing requirements. In addition, Special Counsel Mike Dover discusses the Commission's proposals relating to expanded accessibility and transparency in the Wireless Emergency Alert program (15:36.614).

