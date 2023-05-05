This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Briefing

2:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks about building healthy communities and announces new actions to advance environmental justice | Rose Garden

  • Fact Sheet: President Biden Signs Executive Order to Revitalize Our Nation's Commitment to Environmental Justice for All

4:10 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Camp David

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Joint Base Andrews en route to Miami International Airport

12:35 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Miami International Airport

2:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will sit down with Telemundo for a TV interview

3:50 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will tour the Lirman Coral Lab and the University of Miami's Hurricane Simulator in the Marine Technology and Life Sciences Seawater Research Building (MTLSS)

5:10 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association Costal Resilience Funding Announcement Event, regarding the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to combat the climate crisis and build community resilience against extreme weather | University of Miami

6:45 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Miami International Airport en route to Joint Base Andrews

8:55 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Joint Base Andrews

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, April 20, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden at the 2023 Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate
  • Fact Sheet: President Biden to Catalyze Global Climate Action through the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate
  • Joint Statement from the United States and Colombia following the Bilateral Meeting Between President Joe Biden and President Gustavo Petro
  • Remarks by President Biden and President Gustavo Petro of Colombia Before Bilateral Meeting
  • Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission
  • Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with President Emmanuel Macron of France
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby
  • Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees
  • Statement from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on the Occasion of Eid al-Fitr
  • Press Release: What They Are Saying | Members of Congress and Organizations Rally Around Julie Su's Nomination
  • Advisory: Statement from the White House Press Secretary on the Upcoming Bilateral Meeting Between President Joe Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (May 1)

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

  • Blog: Congressional Republicans' Legislation: 22% Cuts That Would Harm American Families, Seniors and Veterans

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Remarks: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley Press Conference at Ramstein Air Base in Germany
  • Article: Stoltenberg Visits Kyiv, Says 'NATO Stands With Ukraine'
  • Article: Vice Chiefs Talk Recruiting Shortfalls, Readiness Issues
  • Press Release: Department of Defense Deploys Capabilities in Support of U.S. Embassy Personnel in Sudan
  • Press Release: DOD Produces Climate Assessment Tool, Strengthens Climate Cooperation with Six Allies
  • Press Release: DOD General Counsel Delivers Keynote Remarks at U.S. Cyber Command Legal Conference
  • Remarks by Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness at the Syracuse Service Summit on the Value of Service
  • Press Release: Guantanamo Bay Detainee Transfer Announced
  • Contracts for April 20, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, April 21, 2023

Africa

  • April 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Diplomacy to Arrange an Eid al-Fitr Ceasefire in Sudan

Asia-Pacific

  • April 20: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Republic of Korea Ambassador to the United States Cho
  • April 20: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing with Major General Joel Vowell, Commanding General, U.S. Army Japan

Europe

  • April 20: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with French Director General for Foreign Relations and Strategy Rufo

Middle East

  • April 20: Statement | United States Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Military Procurement Network

Western Hemisphere

  • April 20: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Guatemalan Foreign Minister Búcaro

Press Briefing

  • April 20: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Press Release: In Policy Address, Administrator Samantha Power Calls for a New Strategic Approach to Regain Global Health Progress and Invest in Primary Health Care Workers
  • Advisory: USAID and BBC Media Action to Host Event on How Media and Behavioral Insights Can Address the Climate Crisis (April 24)

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk
  • Remarks at an Informal Consultation on the United Nations Summit of the Future

Department of the Treasury

  • Statement by the Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on President Biden's Announcement of new U.S. Funding to the Green Climate Fund
  • Readout: Financial and Banking Information Infrastructure Committee Meets to Discuss Protection of U.S. Financial System
  • Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the U.S. – China Economic Relationship at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies

The Federal Reserve

  • Opening remarks by Governor Bowman at the Fed Listens event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
  • Speech by Governor Waller on financial innovation

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

  • Press Release: West Virginia Man Pleads Guilty to Export Fraud Violation
  • Press Release: Missouri Man Sentenced for Hate Crime in Attempted Murder of Teen Because of His Sexual Orientation
  • Press Release: Justice Department Announces Nationwide Coordinated Law Enforcement Action to Combat COVID-19 Health Care Fraud
  • Press Release: Two Doctors Sentenced for Stealing $31M From Medicare
  • Press Release: Justice Department and EPA Announce Clean Air Act Settlements with Three Natural Gas Processors
  • Press Release: Former Professional Wrestler Charged with Theft of Millions of Dollars in Federal Funds Intended for Needy Families
  • Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Micron Technology to Resolve a Claim of Immigration-Related Employment Discrimination
  • Press Release: Indiana Woman Charged with Federal Hate Crime for Racially Motivated Attack Against a Woman of Chinese Descent
  • Press Release: Former West Virginia Parole Officer Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Parolee
  • Press Release: Former Tennessee County Official Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Seven Women He Supervised in a County Facility
  • Press Release: Justice Department Issues Dear Colleague Letter to Courts Regarding Fines and Fees for Youth and Adults
  • Press Release: Justice Department Secures $400,000 in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Connecticut Landlord

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

  • Press Release: Department of Homeland Security Issues QHSR Detailing Strategy to Stay Ahead of Evolving Threat Environment
  • CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize fentanyl and methamphetamine at the Paso Del Norte border crossing (Texas)
  • CISA Press Release: CISA Announces Plans to Establish Logging Made Easy Service

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Readout of April Negotiating Round under the U.S.-Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership
  • Press Release: What They Are Reading | Ambassador Katherine Tai Strengthens U.S. Trade Relationship with Key Indo-Pacific Partners

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Sues to Stop the Potentially Illegal Integration of New Orleans Area Hospitals Over Failure to Follow Federal Reporting Law
  • Press Release: FTC Sends 37 New Cease and Desist Letters Regarding Agency's Eyeglass Rule

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC Reminds Licensees of Reportable Foreign Ownership Obligations
  • Advisory: FCC Reminds Licensees of Reportable Foreign Ownership Obligations
  • Press Release: FCC Looks to Improve Accessibility & Performance of Wireless Alerts
  • Press Release: FCC Adopts Rules to Prevent Gaming of Its Access Stimulation Rules
  • Press Release: FCC Adopts New Rules for Satellite System Spectrum Sharing
  • Press Release: FCC Proposes Periodic Reviews of International Telecom Authorizations
  • Press Release: FCC States Spectrum Management Principles for Transmitters & Receivers
  • Speech: Commissioner Simington Addresses NAB

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: USDA Highlights Critical Role of Agricultural R&D at G20 Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists
  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Steps for Climate Resilience and Forest Conservation

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Investments to Support and Accelerate Community Solar Across America
  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $82 Million Investment to Increase Domestic Solar Manufacturing and Recycling, Strengthen the American Clean Energy Grid

Department of Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Interior Department Announces $1 Million for Conservation Partnerships at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Proposes Ban on All Consumer, Most Industrial and Commercial Uses of Methylene Chloride to Protect Public Health
  • Press Release: EPA Seeks Input on Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding to Support Clean Water in Underserved Gulf of Mexico Communities
  • Press Release: EPA Offers Critical Training to Curb Violations at Construction Sites Releases Spanish Language Version of Training Course Materials
  • Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

  • Press Release: NHTSA Estimates for 2022 Show Roadway Fatalities Remain Flat After Two Years of Dramatic Increases

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

  • Press Release: FAA Selects Sustainable Design for New Control Towers at Municipal, Smaller Airports

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor to honor workers whose jobs claimed their lives, recommit to protecting workers as nation marks Workers Memorial Day
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor partners with Moss & Associates LLC to promote workplace safety during Pasco County Jail project in Central Florida
  • Press Release: Dollar General again found exposing employees to fire, entrapment hazards, after federal workplace safety inspection at Orlando-area store
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds City of Delray Beach retaliated against inspector for reporting cross-contamination between tap water, reclaimed sewage
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $272K in back wages from bars, restaurants' operator who denied full wages to 133 employees at six Omaha locations

Department of Education

  • Statement from Secretary Cardona on Speaker McCarthy's Debt Ceiling Proposal

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: For the First Time, HHS Is Making Ownership Data for All Medicare-Certified Hospice and Home Health Agencies Publicly Available

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

  • Report: Military Housing | DOD Can Further Strengthen Oversight of Its Privatized Housing Program [Reissued with Revisions Apr. 20, 2023]
  • Report: Navy Ship Fires | Ongoing Efforts to Improve Safety Should Be Enhanced
  • Report: DHS Annual Assessment | Major Acquisition Programs Are Generally Meeting Goals, but Cybersecurity Policy Needs Clarification
  • Report: High-Risk Series | Efforts Made to Achieve Progress Need to Be Maintained and Expanded to Fully Address All Areas
  • Report: U.S. Postal Service | Action Needed to Improve Credibility of Cost Assumptions for Next Generation Delivery Vehicles

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.