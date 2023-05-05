This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Briefing

2:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks about building healthy communities and announces new actions to advance environmental justice | Rose Garden

Fact Sheet: President Biden Signs Executive Order to Revitalize Our Nation's Commitment to Environmental Justice for All

4:10 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Camp David

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Joint Base Andrews en route to Miami International Airport

12:35 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Miami International Airport

2:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will sit down with Telemundo for a TV interview

3:50 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will tour the Lirman Coral Lab and the University of Miami's Hurricane Simulator in the Marine Technology and Life Sciences Seawater Research Building (MTLSS)

5:10 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association Costal Resilience Funding Announcement Event, regarding the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to combat the climate crisis and build community resilience against extreme weather | University of Miami

6:45 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Miami International Airport en route to Joint Base Andrews

8:55 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Joint Base Andrews

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, April 20, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden at the 2023 Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate

Fact Sheet: President Biden to Catalyze Global Climate Action through the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate

Joint Statement from the United States and Colombia following the Bilateral Meeting Between President Joe Biden and President Gustavo Petro

Remarks by President Biden and President Gustavo Petro of Colombia Before Bilateral Meeting

Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission

Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with President Emmanuel Macron of France

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees

Statement from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on the Occasion of Eid al-Fitr

Press Release: What They Are Saying | Members of Congress and Organizations Rally Around Julie Su's Nomination

Advisory: Statement from the White House Press Secretary on the Upcoming Bilateral Meeting Between President Joe Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (May 1)

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Blog: Congressional Republicans' Legislation: 22% Cuts That Would Harm American Families, Seniors and Veterans

Department of Defense (DOD)

Remarks: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley Press Conference at Ramstein Air Base in Germany

Article: Stoltenberg Visits Kyiv, Says 'NATO Stands With Ukraine'

Article: Vice Chiefs Talk Recruiting Shortfalls, Readiness Issues

Press Release: Department of Defense Deploys Capabilities in Support of U.S. Embassy Personnel in Sudan

Press Release: DOD Produces Climate Assessment Tool, Strengthens Climate Cooperation with Six Allies

Press Release: DOD General Counsel Delivers Keynote Remarks at U.S. Cyber Command Legal Conference

Remarks by Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness at the Syracuse Service Summit on the Value of Service

Press Release: Guantanamo Bay Detainee Transfer Announced

Contracts for April 20, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, April 21, 2023

Africa

April 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Diplomacy to Arrange an Eid al-Fitr Ceasefire in Sudan

Asia-Pacific

April 20: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Republic of Korea Ambassador to the United States Cho

April 20: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing with Major General Joel Vowell, Commanding General, U.S. Army Japan

Europe

April 20: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with French Director General for Foreign Relations and Strategy Rufo

Middle East

April 20: Statement | United States Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Military Procurement Network

Western Hemisphere

April 20: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Guatemalan Foreign Minister Búcaro

Press Briefing

April 20: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: In Policy Address, Administrator Samantha Power Calls for a New Strategic Approach to Regain Global Health Progress and Invest in Primary Health Care Workers

Advisory: USAID and BBC Media Action to Host Event on How Media and Behavioral Insights Can Address the Climate Crisis (April 24)

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk

Remarks at an Informal Consultation on the United Nations Summit of the Future

Department of the Treasury

Statement by the Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on President Biden's Announcement of new U.S. Funding to the Green Climate Fund

Readout: Financial and Banking Information Infrastructure Committee Meets to Discuss Protection of U.S. Financial System

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the U.S. – China Economic Relationship at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies

The Federal Reserve

Opening remarks by Governor Bowman at the Fed Listens event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Speech by Governor Waller on financial innovation

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: West Virginia Man Pleads Guilty to Export Fraud Violation

Press Release: Missouri Man Sentenced for Hate Crime in Attempted Murder of Teen Because of His Sexual Orientation

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Nationwide Coordinated Law Enforcement Action to Combat COVID-19 Health Care Fraud

Press Release: Two Doctors Sentenced for Stealing $31M From Medicare

Press Release: Justice Department and EPA Announce Clean Air Act Settlements with Three Natural Gas Processors

Press Release: Former Professional Wrestler Charged with Theft of Millions of Dollars in Federal Funds Intended for Needy Families

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Micron Technology to Resolve a Claim of Immigration-Related Employment Discrimination

Press Release: Indiana Woman Charged with Federal Hate Crime for Racially Motivated Attack Against a Woman of Chinese Descent

Press Release: Former West Virginia Parole Officer Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Parolee

Press Release: Former Tennessee County Official Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Seven Women He Supervised in a County Facility

Press Release: Justice Department Issues Dear Colleague Letter to Courts Regarding Fines and Fees for Youth and Adults

Press Release: Justice Department Secures $400,000 in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Connecticut Landlord

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Press Release: Department of Homeland Security Issues QHSR Detailing Strategy to Stay Ahead of Evolving Threat Environment

CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize fentanyl and methamphetamine at the Paso Del Norte border crossing (Texas)

CISA Press Release: CISA Announces Plans to Establish Logging Made Easy Service

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of April Negotiating Round under the U.S.-Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership

Press Release: What They Are Reading | Ambassador Katherine Tai Strengthens U.S. Trade Relationship with Key Indo-Pacific Partners

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Sues to Stop the Potentially Illegal Integration of New Orleans Area Hospitals Over Failure to Follow Federal Reporting Law

Press Release: FTC Sends 37 New Cease and Desist Letters Regarding Agency's Eyeglass Rule

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Reminds Licensees of Reportable Foreign Ownership Obligations

Advisory: FCC Reminds Licensees of Reportable Foreign Ownership Obligations

Press Release: FCC Looks to Improve Accessibility & Performance of Wireless Alerts

Press Release: FCC Adopts Rules to Prevent Gaming of Its Access Stimulation Rules

Press Release: FCC Adopts New Rules for Satellite System Spectrum Sharing

Press Release: FCC Proposes Periodic Reviews of International Telecom Authorizations

Press Release: FCC States Spectrum Management Principles for Transmitters & Receivers

Speech: Commissioner Simington Addresses NAB

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Highlights Critical Role of Agricultural R&D at G20 Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Steps for Climate Resilience and Forest Conservation

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Investments to Support and Accelerate Community Solar Across America

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $82 Million Investment to Increase Domestic Solar Manufacturing and Recycling, Strengthen the American Clean Energy Grid

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Announces $1 Million for Conservation Partnerships at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Proposes Ban on All Consumer, Most Industrial and Commercial Uses of Methylene Chloride to Protect Public Health

Press Release: EPA Seeks Input on Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding to Support Clean Water in Underserved Gulf of Mexico Communities

Press Release: EPA Offers Critical Training to Curb Violations at Construction Sites Releases Spanish Language Version of Training Course Materials

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: NHTSA Estimates for 2022 Show Roadway Fatalities Remain Flat After Two Years of Dramatic Increases

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Selects Sustainable Design for New Control Towers at Municipal, Smaller Airports

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor to honor workers whose jobs claimed their lives, recommit to protecting workers as nation marks Workers Memorial Day

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor partners with Moss & Associates LLC to promote workplace safety during Pasco County Jail project in Central Florida

Press Release: Dollar General again found exposing employees to fire, entrapment hazards, after federal workplace safety inspection at Orlando-area store

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds City of Delray Beach retaliated against inspector for reporting cross-contamination between tap water, reclaimed sewage

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $272K in back wages from bars, restaurants' operator who denied full wages to 133 employees at six Omaha locations

Department of Education

Statement from Secretary Cardona on Speaker McCarthy's Debt Ceiling Proposal

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: For the First Time, HHS Is Making Ownership Data for All Medicare-Certified Hospice and Home Health Agencies Publicly Available

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Military Housing | DOD Can Further Strengthen Oversight of Its Privatized Housing Program [Reissued with Revisions Apr. 20, 2023]

Report: Navy Ship Fires | Ongoing Efforts to Improve Safety Should Be Enhanced

Report: DHS Annual Assessment | Major Acquisition Programs Are Generally Meeting Goals, but Cybersecurity Policy Needs Clarification

Report: High-Risk Series | Efforts Made to Achieve Progress Need to Be Maintained and Expanded to Fully Address All Areas

Report: U.S. Postal Service | Action Needed to Improve Credibility of Cost Assumptions for Next Generation Delivery Vehicles

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.