This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Briefing
2:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks about building healthy communities and announces new actions to advance environmental justice | Rose Garden
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Signs Executive Order to Revitalize Our Nation's Commitment to Environmental Justice for All
4:10 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Camp David
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Joint Base Andrews en route to Miami International Airport
12:35 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Miami International Airport
2:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will sit down with Telemundo for a TV interview
3:50 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will tour the Lirman Coral Lab and the University of Miami's Hurricane Simulator in the Marine Technology and Life Sciences Seawater Research Building (MTLSS)
5:10 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association Costal Resilience Funding Announcement Event, regarding the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to combat the climate crisis and build community resilience against extreme weather | University of Miami
6:45 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Miami International Airport en route to Joint Base Andrews
8:55 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Joint Base Andrews
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Thursday, April 20, 2023
Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden at the 2023 Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate
- Fact Sheet: President Biden to Catalyze Global Climate Action through the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate
- Joint Statement from the United States and Colombia following the Bilateral Meeting Between President Joe Biden and President Gustavo Petro
- Remarks by President Biden and President Gustavo Petro of Colombia Before Bilateral Meeting
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with President Emmanuel Macron of France
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees
- Statement from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on the Occasion of Eid al-Fitr
- Press Release: What They Are Saying | Members of Congress and Organizations Rally Around Julie Su's Nomination
- Advisory: Statement from the White House Press Secretary on the Upcoming Bilateral Meeting Between President Joe Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (May 1)
Office of Management & Budget (OMB)
- Blog: Congressional Republicans' Legislation: 22% Cuts That Would Harm American Families, Seniors and Veterans
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Remarks: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley Press Conference at Ramstein Air Base in Germany
- Article: Stoltenberg Visits Kyiv, Says 'NATO Stands With Ukraine'
- Article: Vice Chiefs Talk Recruiting Shortfalls, Readiness Issues
- Press Release: Department of Defense Deploys Capabilities in Support of U.S. Embassy Personnel in Sudan
- Press Release: DOD Produces Climate Assessment Tool, Strengthens Climate Cooperation with Six Allies
- Press Release: DOD General Counsel Delivers Keynote Remarks at U.S. Cyber Command Legal Conference
- Remarks by Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness at the Syracuse Service Summit on the Value of Service
- Press Release: Guantanamo Bay Detainee Transfer Announced
- Contracts for April 20, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Friday, April 21, 2023
Africa
- April 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Diplomacy to Arrange an Eid al-Fitr Ceasefire in Sudan
Asia-Pacific
- April 20: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Republic of Korea Ambassador to the United States Cho
- April 20: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing with Major General Joel Vowell, Commanding General, U.S. Army Japan
Europe
- April 20: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with French Director General for Foreign Relations and Strategy Rufo
Middle East
- April 20: Statement | United States Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Military Procurement Network
Western Hemisphere
- April 20: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Guatemalan Foreign Minister Búcaro
Press Briefing
- April 20: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: In Policy Address, Administrator Samantha Power Calls for a New Strategic Approach to Regain Global Health Progress and Invest in Primary Health Care Workers
- Advisory: USAID and BBC Media Action to Host Event on How Media and Behavioral Insights Can Address the Climate Crisis (April 24)
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk
- Remarks at an Informal Consultation on the United Nations Summit of the Future
Department of the Treasury
- Statement by the Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on President Biden's Announcement of new U.S. Funding to the Green Climate Fund
- Readout: Financial and Banking Information Infrastructure Committee Meets to Discuss Protection of U.S. Financial System
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the U.S. – China Economic Relationship at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies
The Federal Reserve
- Opening remarks by Governor Bowman at the Fed Listens event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
- Speech by Governor Waller on financial innovation
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: West Virginia Man Pleads Guilty to Export Fraud Violation
- Press Release: Missouri Man Sentenced for Hate Crime in Attempted Murder of Teen Because of His Sexual Orientation
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Nationwide Coordinated Law Enforcement Action to Combat COVID-19 Health Care Fraud
- Press Release: Two Doctors Sentenced for Stealing $31M From Medicare
- Press Release: Justice Department and EPA Announce Clean Air Act Settlements with Three Natural Gas Processors
- Press Release: Former Professional Wrestler Charged with Theft of Millions of Dollars in Federal Funds Intended for Needy Families
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Micron Technology to Resolve a Claim of Immigration-Related Employment Discrimination
- Press Release: Indiana Woman Charged with Federal Hate Crime for Racially Motivated Attack Against a Woman of Chinese Descent
- Press Release: Former West Virginia Parole Officer Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Parolee
- Press Release: Former Tennessee County Official Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Seven Women He Supervised in a County Facility
- Press Release: Justice Department Issues Dear Colleague Letter to Courts Regarding Fines and Fees for Youth and Adults
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures $400,000 in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Connecticut Landlord
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
- Press Release: Department of Homeland Security Issues QHSR Detailing Strategy to Stay Ahead of Evolving Threat Environment
- CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize fentanyl and methamphetamine at the Paso Del Norte border crossing (Texas)
- CISA Press Release: CISA Announces Plans to Establish Logging Made Easy Service
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of April Negotiating Round under the U.S.-Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership
- Press Release: What They Are Reading | Ambassador Katherine Tai Strengthens U.S. Trade Relationship with Key Indo-Pacific Partners
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Sues to Stop the Potentially Illegal Integration of New Orleans Area Hospitals Over Failure to Follow Federal Reporting Law
- Press Release: FTC Sends 37 New Cease and Desist Letters Regarding Agency's Eyeglass Rule
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Reminds Licensees of Reportable Foreign Ownership Obligations
- Advisory: FCC Reminds Licensees of Reportable Foreign Ownership Obligations
- Press Release: FCC Looks to Improve Accessibility & Performance of Wireless Alerts
- Press Release: FCC Adopts Rules to Prevent Gaming of Its Access Stimulation Rules
- Press Release: FCC Adopts New Rules for Satellite System Spectrum Sharing
- Press Release: FCC Proposes Periodic Reviews of International Telecom Authorizations
- Press Release: FCC States Spectrum Management Principles for Transmitters & Receivers
- Speech: Commissioner Simington Addresses NAB
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Highlights Critical Role of Agricultural R&D at G20 Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Steps for Climate Resilience and Forest Conservation
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Investments to Support and Accelerate Community Solar Across America
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $82 Million Investment to Increase Domestic Solar Manufacturing and Recycling, Strengthen the American Clean Energy Grid
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department Announces $1 Million for Conservation Partnerships at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Proposes Ban on All Consumer, Most Industrial and Commercial Uses of Methylene Chloride to Protect Public Health
- Press Release: EPA Seeks Input on Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding to Support Clean Water in Underserved Gulf of Mexico Communities
- Press Release: EPA Offers Critical Training to Curb Violations at Construction Sites Releases Spanish Language Version of Training Course Materials
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: NHTSA Estimates for 2022 Show Roadway Fatalities Remain Flat After Two Years of Dramatic Increases
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Selects Sustainable Design for New Control Towers at Municipal, Smaller Airports
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor to honor workers whose jobs claimed their lives, recommit to protecting workers as nation marks Workers Memorial Day
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor partners with Moss & Associates LLC to promote workplace safety during Pasco County Jail project in Central Florida
- Press Release: Dollar General again found exposing employees to fire, entrapment hazards, after federal workplace safety inspection at Orlando-area store
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds City of Delray Beach retaliated against inspector for reporting cross-contamination between tap water, reclaimed sewage
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $272K in back wages from bars, restaurants' operator who denied full wages to 133 employees at six Omaha locations
Department of Education
- Statement from Secretary Cardona on Speaker McCarthy's Debt Ceiling Proposal
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: For the First Time, HHS Is Making Ownership Data for All Medicare-Certified Hospice and Home Health Agencies Publicly Available
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: Military Housing | DOD Can Further Strengthen Oversight of Its Privatized Housing Program [Reissued with Revisions Apr. 20, 2023]
- Report: Navy Ship Fires | Ongoing Efforts to Improve Safety Should Be Enhanced
- Report: DHS Annual Assessment | Major Acquisition Programs Are Generally Meeting Goals, but Cybersecurity Policy Needs Clarification
- Report: High-Risk Series | Efforts Made to Achieve Progress Need to Be Maintained and Expanded to Fully Address All Areas
- Report: U.S. Postal Service | Action Needed to Improve Credibility of Cost Assumptions for Next Generation Delivery Vehicles
