NTIA Seeks Public Comments On Potential Regulation Of AI Systems

In response to the sudden proliferation of AI programs, like ChatGPT, on April 11, 2023, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) – an Executive branch agency responsible for advising the President on telecommunications and information policy issues – announced that it is seeking public comment on "what policies can support the development of AI audits, assessments, certifications and other mechanisms to create earned trust in AI systems." The stated goal of the initiative is to "gather comment and inform policymakers and other stakeholders about what steps might help to ensure AI systems are safe, effective, responsible and lawful."

More specifically, NTIA is seeking input on what policies should shape the AI accountability ecosystem, including on issues such as:

What kinds of data access is necessary to conduct audits and assessments;

How can regulators and other actors incentivize and support credible assurance of AI systems along with other forms of accountability; and

What different approaches might be needed in different industry sections – like employment or health care.

Written comments must be provided to the NTIA by June 10, 2023.

