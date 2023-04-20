United States:
Hosted Payload Episode 3 (Podcast)
Wiley Connected · Hosted Payload Episode 3
What is spectrum and what does the FCC say about satellites
sharing it? Payton Alexander and Jillian Quigley join host Henry
Gola to break it down for the Orbital Debrief. Then, Henry and
guest Shiva Goel, Legal Advisor to FCC Commissioner Geoffrey
Starks, feel the pull of 2013 Academy Award winner Gravity.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
