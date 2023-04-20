self

Wiley Connected · Hosted Payload Episode 3

What is spectrum and what does the FCC say about satellites sharing it? Payton Alexander and Jillian Quigley join host Henry Gola to break it down for the Orbital Debrief. Then, Henry and guest Shiva Goel, Legal Advisor to FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, feel the pull of 2013 Academy Award winner Gravity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.