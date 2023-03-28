United States:
FCC Open Meeting Recap: March 2023 Part 1 (Podcast)
28 March 2023
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On today's episode of Full Spectrum, Hank Kelly will be
discussing the FCC's adopted order to block spam texts and
another order intended to improve caller ID authentication. Second,
special counsel Mike Dover will cover the FCC's issuance of a
Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking which proposes to expand
audio description requirements.
Listen to the full episode here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States
#AD: FTC Guidance On Companies' Use Of Influencers
Fox Rothschild LLP
Social media has taken over, with social media users nearly doubling from 2.3 billion in 2016, to 4.2 billion in 2021.[1] Social media platforms provide direct access to consumers, with the ability...
Another Dark Patterns Case At NAD
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
NAD doesn't often address pricing issues so when it does, I pay close attention. A recent case is especially interesting because it's also a case about auto-renewals and the Decision...
Three Point Shot
Proskauer Rose LLP
William Grondin ("Grondin" or "Plaintiff"), a creator and seller of hockey memorabilia, recently found himself iced out of the scope of copyright protection in his infringement claim against...