United States:
SAM.gov Experiencing Unexpected Outage And Generating Mistaken Emails As Of March 8, 2023
20 March 2023
Crowell & Moring
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
As of the morning of March 8, 2023, SAM.gov is experiencing an
unexpected outage and the system also appears to be generating
false emails. Until this issue is resolved, companies and
administrators should consider refraining from clicking on any
links or email addresses within any SAM.gov email received until
the system is confirmed as fully operational.
At this time, the Federal Service Desk website has confirmed
both the outage and mistaken emails:
The emails described above appear to have at least in some
instances identified various registration changes made by a foreign
email address to one of the recipient's SAM registration.
Updates on the status of the SAM email and outage issues will be
provided through the Federal Service Desk.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States
Number Of Calls Informs Standing, Eleventh Circuit Says
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP
A district court erred when it failed to ascertain the number of telephone calls allegedly received by the plaintiffs in a Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) class action, the Eleventh U.S.
#AD: FTC Guidance On Companies' Use Of Influencers
Fox Rothschild LLP
Social media has taken over, with social media users nearly doubling from 2.3 billion in 2016, to 4.2 billion in 2021.[1] Social media platforms provide direct access to consumers, with the ability...
NAD Finds Net Zero Claims By JBS Unsupported
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP
Consumers increasingly purchase products based in part on the environmental benefits claimed by advertisers. In a recent decision, the National Advertising Division...
Post-Facebook V. Duguid Litigation Roundup
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP
As part of Manatt's continuing monthly coverage of the aftermath of Facebook v. Duguid and how district courts are applying it to determine whether a calling system meets the Supreme Court's newly...