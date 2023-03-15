self

Wiley Connected · Hosted Payload Episode 2

Madi Lottenbach joins host Henry Gola to talk about connecting mobile phones to satellites. Then, Henry waxes nostalgic for the '90s with David Tonini and Libby Smith of Maxar Technologies as they take another look at the movie Armageddon (1998). All this and more on episode 2 of Hosted Payload, the Space and Satellite Law Podcast.

