United States:
Hosted Payload Episode 2 (Podcast)
Wiley Connected · Hosted Payload Episode 2
Madi Lottenbach joins host Henry Gola to talk about connecting
mobile phones to satellites. Then, Henry waxes nostalgic for the
'90s with David Tonini and Libby Smith of Maxar Technologies as
they take another look at the movie Armageddon (1998). All this and
more on episode 2 of Hosted Payload, the Space and Satellite Law
Podcast.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
