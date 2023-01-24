The deadline for submitting comments on the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC or Commission) 2022 Quadrennial Review of the Commission's media ownership rules is March 3, 2023. Reply comments are due on March 20, 2023 .

The FCC's Media Bureau commenced the 2022 Quadrennial Review proceeding with a Public Notice (PN) in late December 2022, which was published in the Federal Register on January 17, 2023. The 2022 Quadrennial Review is the latest in a series of reviews conducted pursuant to the Telecommunications Act of 1996. The PN generally seeks comment on whether the Commission's media ownership rules remain "necessary in the public interest as the result of competition." Our Client Alert summarizes the issues raised in the PN in greater detail.

The PN invites commenters to address a wide range of topics related to media ownership regulation. As such, all broadcasters should strongly consider participating in this proceeding. For additional information, or if you are interested in submitting comments, please contact one of the authors listed on this alert or the Wiley attorney who regularly handles your FCC matters.

