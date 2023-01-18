ARTICLE

Most enterprise telecommunication contracts contain terms that are quite unfriendly to the customer. That's because these unfavorable terms are hidden in the carrier's online terms known as service guides, guides, service publications, and other benign terms.

Listen to this 12-minute podcast as Laura McDonald, a Senior Partner at LB3, and TC2's Joe Schmidt provide a brief history of how telecom services have moved from tariffs to today's negotiated deals, how the carriers' online terms work, and what you can do to mitigate some of the risk the online guides pose to your contract.

