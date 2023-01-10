ARTICLE

On the latest episode of the Full Spectrum podcast, attorneys from Kelley Drye's Communications practice highlight items from the FCC's December Open Meeting as well as two important items from November. First, special counsel Mike Dover discusses these items — Broadband labels and ACP data collection. Discussion of the December Open Meeting items then follows. Partner Tom Cohen discusses a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would take the next step in the Commission's efforts to promote equal access to broadband by seeking comment on potential rules to address digital discrimination of access to broadband, consistent with Congress's direction in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Partner Chip Yorkgitis covers a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking seeking comment on changes to its rules, policies, or practices to facilitate the acceptance for filing of satellite and earth station applications under Part 25 to help Commission processing stay apace with the number of innovative satellite applications in the new space age. Next, Partner Hank Kelly discusses a proposal to require wireless carriers and covered text providers to implement location-based routing on their networks in order to reduce misrouting of wireless 911 calls and texts and improve emergency response times. Finally, Mike Dover covers a proposal regarding the Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS) Fund compensation for Internet Protocol Captioned Telephone Service (IP CTS), propose a technical amendment to the compensation formula for Internet Protocol Relay Service (IP Relay), and resolve petitions for reconsideration of a prior order setting IP CTS compensation.

