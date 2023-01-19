The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has released a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) requesting comment on proposed rules for the operation of unmanned aircraft systems in the 5030-5091 MHz band. The proposed rules would grant unmanned aircraft systems a new right to license spectrum in the band for secure communications.

Unmanned aircraft systems currently operate using unlicensed or experimental licensed frequencies in various other bands. To increase the reliability of the next generation of advanced unmanned aircraft systems the proposed rules would permit fully licensed operations in the 5030-5091 MHz band, allowing users to take proactive and reactive steps to protect operations against harmful interference. In the NPRM, the FCC is specifically seeking comment on (1) the details of the band's service rules, (2) methods for licensed users to coexist with terrestrial systems and legacy unlicensed users, and (3) methods for licensed users to communicate with air traffic control and manned aircraft operating nearby.

