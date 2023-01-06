ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States

AD-ttorneys@law – Dec. 16, 2022 BakerHostetler When last we left the doughty heroes of the Center for Science in the Public Interest, they had summoned up the gumption to sue the Treasury Department and the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau under the Administrative Procedure Act.

What Are The Three Basic Types Of Music Publishing Deals For Songwriters? Romano Law Federal copyright law says that when you finally write the last note or find the perfect last lyric for the song you're writing, you own the song in its entirety.

FCC Confirms "Ringless Voicemails" Are Subject To The TCPA Goodwin Procter LLP On November 21, 2022, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released an order concerning "ringless voicemails" and the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

New York AG: Marketing To Consumers Must Be Clear And Conspicuous! Klein Moynihan Turco LLP Companies that market products and services to New York State consumers must be sure that their advertising efforts are lawful and above board. Any significant terms and conditions relating...

First Circuit Vacates Massive TCPA Class Action Settlement Due To Conflict Klein Moynihan Turco LLP The First Circuit Court of Appeals recently issued a stunning opinion, vacating a $14 million Telephone Consumer Protection Act ("TCPA") class action settlement.