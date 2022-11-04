In this episode of the Full Spectrum podcast, attorneys from Kelley Drye's Communications practice highlight items from the FCC's October Open Meeting. First, partner Chip Yorkgitis discusses the Commission's adoption of a Notice of Inquiry to explore the potential restructuring of the 12.7 GHz Band to accommodate the introduction of Next-Generation and other mobile Wireless Services. Following Chip, partner Hank Kelly discusses Caller ID Authentication on Non-IP Networks. Finally, special counsel Mike Dover covers the FCC's consideration of a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to strengthen the operational readiness of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts.

