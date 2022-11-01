TIME-SENSITIVE REGULATORY COMPLIANCE NOTICE:

Annual Regulatory Fees Payable to the Federal Communications Commission Due No Later than September 28, 2022

Nearly all Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) licensees and other regulated entities must pay regulatory fees annually to offset costs associated with the FCC's enforcement, public service, international, policy, and rulemaking activities. Fee amounts change each year and vary based on the type of business activity a Company is engaged in and/or the regulated services it provides. If the sum total of all regulatory fees to be paid is $1,000 or less, including fees due from all FRNs associated with the same TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number), the FCC considers the company to be de minimis, and no regulatory fee payment is due.

If your Company has a 499 Filer ID, your Company will almost certainly owe annual FCC Regulatory Fees. You should act now to determine how much is owed, confirm the accuracy of assessed fees, and make timely payment arrangements.

On September 8, 2022, the Commission released its Assessment of Regulatory Fees for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022, Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FY 2022 Regulatory Fees Report and Order), available for viewing at FCC Regulatory Fees Database. This Public Notice announces the opening of the Commission's Registration System (CORES2) for filing and payment for FY 2022 regulatory fees. Carriers are required to have established an FCC Registration Number (FRN) username and password to gain access.

Regulatory fee payments MUST BE RECEIVED by the Commission via the CORES2 payment system no later than 11:59 PM, Eastern Daylight Time, on September 28, 2022.

ALERTS:

The Commission will not mail or e-mail invoices to your Company for the regulatory fees it owes. It is YOUR responsibility to determine the fees owed (regardless of the amount posted on the Fee Filer system).





Failure to pay FCC Annual Regulatory fees by the posted deadline will result in a 25% late penalty!!





Once a late penalty is imposed, it will be difficult (if not futile) to waive.

