On November 3, 2022, the annual LB3 and TC2 NYC Conference returns to New York City after a three-year pandemic hiatus!

Join Andrew and Joe as they walk through the agenda of topics planned for discussion, including: how to successfully source and deploy Unified Communications, how to structure and execute Network Transport RFPs and contract negotiations for SD-WAN and Internet First initiatives (as well as legacy services like MPLS), what you need to know about Public Cloud, Managed Services/Outsourcing, and hardware/equipment deals, as well as a critical look at sourcing and managing Telecom Expense Management platforms and Wireless services (including 5G).

All of this presented in the well-known and beloved LB3/TC2 conference format which is informal, interactive, and completely free of vendor attendees or presenters.

