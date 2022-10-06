ARTICLE

SEC Highlights Compliance With New Advertising Rule Jones Day On September 19, 2022, the SEC's Division of Examinations issued a Risk Alert regarding the upcoming November 4, 2022, final compliance date for the new advertising rule (the "New Rule").

AD-ttorneys@law – September 23, 2022 BakerHostetler From the headline-grabbing terror of school shootings to the more quotidian – but still harmful – effects of social media (e.g., depression and anxiety), kids are contending with novel...

The FTC's Latest Staff Report On Dark Patterns: A Warning For Marketing Teams And UX Designers BakerHostetler The Federal Trade Commission issued a detailed [staff report] on September 15 addressing Dark Patterns (or what some more descriptively call "manipulative design," but Dark Patterns seems to be sticking).

VEGGIE Doesn't Mean "Made Of Vegetables," California Judge Rules Duane Morris LLP In a somewhat surprising ruling, a judge in the Northern District of California last week dismissed with prejudice a false advertising case about certain MorningStar Farms products such as VEGGIE BURGERS...

Color Us Majorly Surprised – Company Gets The FTC To Change Its Press Release BakerHostetler A few weeks ago, we wrote about an interesting development in what had been a fairly standard Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Made in the USA (MUSA) settlement.