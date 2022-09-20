As we covered in previous podcasts, T-Mobile has conveyed to customers that wireline services are not part of their long-term strategic service portfolio. However, last week's announcement that T-Mobile is selling its wireline data services to Cogent caught many by surprise.

Listen to this 6-minute podcast as Jack Deal, one of TC2's Managing Directors, and Mark Sheard, Managing Director of TC2 UK, discuss with Joe Schmidt what this transaction means for enterprise customers of legacy Sprint wireline services.

