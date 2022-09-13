ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States

Monthly TCPA Digest — August 2022 Mintz We are pleased to present our latest Monthly TCPA Digest, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). In this issue's Regulatory Update...

There Is Bad Press: FTC Defendant Sues The Agency Over An Over-the-Top Release BakerHostetler P.T. Barnum famously said, "There's no such thing as bad publicity."

AdTech & Digital Media Newsletter Arnold & Porter Welcome to the first in a series of newsletters prepared by Arnold & Porter's AdTech and Digital Media group. These newsletters will cover legal developments relevant to the adtech and digital...

Multiple Layers Of TCPA Defense Remain Important After Duguid McDermott Will & Emery The Supreme Court's 2021 decision in Facebook v. Duguid changed the landscape of Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) litigation. For years prior, aggressive plaintiffs had stretched the ...

FTC Action Against Credit Karma Underscores That Conversion Cannot Trump Compliance Venable LLP The Federal Trade Commission's recent action against Credit Karma serves as a reminder to advertisers that optimizing consumer conversion is not—and cannot be—the be-all and end-all.