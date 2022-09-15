Keller and Heckman's Telecommunication's Practice continues to be the only law firm in the United States included in Broadband Communities Magazine's esteemed 2022 Fiber-To-The-Home Top 100 list.

"My colleagues and I at Keller and Heckman are dedicated to providing counsel to a wide variety of organizations that are providing fiber optic infrastructure and services in communities across America," said Partner Jim Baller. "We are thrilled that Broadband Communities Magazine continues to recognize our achievements in this field by once again including our law practice in the Fiber-To-The-Home Top 100."

Every year, Broadband Communities Magazine celebrates organizations across multiple industries for their contributions toward building a fiber connected future, recognizing them in its highly respected Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) Top 100 list. "Fiber-to-the-Home" specifically focuses on the world of fiber optic communications infrastructure extending all the way to residential premises, often referred to as "future proof" because it is the most advanced and highest capacity vehicle for transmission of information.

About Keller and Heckman

Celebrating 60 years of excellence, Keller and Heckman is an internationally renowned law firm with a broad practice in the areas of regulatory law, public policy, and litigation. From offices around the world, they represent global companies and trade associations servicing a range of industries, including food and food additives, plastics, pesticides, industrial and specialty chemicals, consumer products, drugs and medical devices, transportation, and telecommunications. Keller and Heckman is a pioneer in the use of interdisciplinary approaches to problem-solving with an in-house scientific staff that works closely with the attorneys on matters of technical complexity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.