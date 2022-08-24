In 2001, I got my first cell phone. It came with a number that included a "336" Winston-Salem, North Carolina area code. I still have that number, and over the years I've periodically received calls meant for someone named Dawson who must have a number similar to mine. No big deal. We all occasionally write a number down incorrectly or fat-finger the dialing.

But last week, I received a voice message meant for Dawson that made me chuckle. It was from a Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) plaintiff attorney who said he was responding to information Dawson had submitted online about "robocalls" that Dawson had apparently been getting about a large restaurant chain.

"I was hoping to talk to you for a couple minutes to get some more information about those calls," the attorney said, "to see whether my law firm can help you to get the calls to stop and possibly to recover some money if we can show that those calls violated a federal law."

One minute later, I received a message from the same attorney:

A substantial chunk of my practice nowadays is defending TCPA and Florida Telephone Solicitation Act (FTSA) class actions, and cases implicating other federal and state telemarketing laws – hence the chuckle as I listened to an unsolicited telemarketing call and text message from a TCPA plaintiffs' class action attorney seeking to reach another individual. But I'm a firm believer in civility in litigation and the golden rule, so I felt conflicted about what to do.

I rarely complete online lead forms. And I certainly do not complete lead forms complaining to TCPA plaintiffs' attorneys about receiving purported "robocalls." So, my first thought was: How many different telemarketing law violations did that attorney commit? Well, we may have a TCPA violation for placing two telemarketing "calls" to the same cell phone number within a twelve-month period. That's up to $500 a pop (potentially trebled to $1,500 per call/text, depending on whether the call and text were knowing or willful violations of the statute).

Maybe there's a prerecorded message claim under the TCPA too—that message did sound a bit artificial after all. And we can let the calling attorney and the firm on whose behalf he was soliciting new clients (both potential defendants) see if they can meet their burden of demonstrating that the message was not prerecorded.

If I'd been vacationing in Florida when the attorney left the message or sent the text, I'd have a host of FTSA autodialer and do not call claims as well, each one carrying potential damages of $1,500. The call and text message I received could easily fund my trip to London in early October to watch my beloved Arsenal Football Club dismantle Tottenham Hotspur in a North London Derby. Heck, I could probably fly first class.

I haven't litigated against this attorney or his firm, so I decided to poke around online and I found a lead form for his firm on a webpage advising of its "Wrong Number Prerecorded Voice Message Lawsuit Investigation." Notably, the lead form on that page likely doesn't pass muster for obtaining the prior express written consent often required under the TCPA and FTSA. Isn't it ironic (don't you think)? I get a wrong number call and text from a TCPA attorney trying to whip up TCPA wrong number class actions?

It would be the ultimate telemarketing defense attorney revenge to file a suit against a telemarketing plaintiffs' shop. But, rather than file a putative class action lawsuit as a knee-jerk reaction and trying to extract a massive bounty to settle, I decided to simply call the attorney who called and texted me. I told him that he had reached a wrong number and asked him to add me to his firm's do not call list. (I should have asked for a copy of his firm's do not call policy too, but didn't.)

He was apologetic and told me he'd make sure my number was never dialed again. Easy enough. I wonder if he or any other plaintiffs' attorney would do the same if the roles were reversed. They should. As the former chairman of the Federal Communications Commission and other FCC commissioners have lamented, telemarketing laws are being abused. Accidents happen. But not everyone sees it that way. For some, it's like a black fly in their Chardonnay.

