United States:
Big Telco Financial Results Reveal Some Surprises (Podcast)
09 August 2022
Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
Recent Q2 2022 financial results from some of the big telcos
tell a much different story from a few years ago, and certainly
from 8-10 years ago. AT&T and Verizon both had a weak
2nd quarter and the headline for both is that they had
declines in the wireline enterprise market.
Listen to this 12-minute podcast as
Laura McDonald, a Senior Partner at LB3, and Tony
Mangino, a Director at TC2, talk to Joe
Schmidt about why the carriers saw a decline in wireline
revenue and offer tips for navigating the changing enterprise
market.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
