Recent Q2 2022 financial results from some of the big telcos tell a much different story from a few years ago, and certainly from 8-10 years ago. AT&T and Verizon both had a weak 2nd quarter and the headline for both is that they had declines in the wireline enterprise market.

Listen to this 12-minute podcast as Laura McDonald, a Senior Partner at LB3, and Tony Mangino, a Director at TC2, talk to Joe Schmidt about why the carriers saw a decline in wireline revenue and offer tips for navigating the changing enterprise market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.