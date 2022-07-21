The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA)—which serves as the President's principal advisor on telecommunications and information policy issues and the nation's manager of federally-allocated radiofrequency spectrum, among other responsibilities—must balance several critical priorities at a key moment for American progress in telecommunications and technology. In this episode of Wiley Connected, Amb. David Gross and Sara Baxenberg of Wiley's Telecom, Media & Technology Practice , along with Wiley summer law clerk Stephanie Rigizadeh, speak with NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson about the issues and opportunities facing the agency. The conversation spans several areas of focus at NTIA, including:

The "Internet for All" initiative, which seeks to leverage $45 billion in grant funding allocated by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to bring high-speed, affordable internet access to all Americans;

The Administration's efforts on telecommunications issues abroad, including the candidacy of Doreen Bogdan-Martin for Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and upcoming ITU conferences;

NTIA's collaboration with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on spectrum management issues; and

NTIA's role in shaping policy on personal privacy.

self Wiley Connected · Broadband and Beyond: A Conversation with NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.