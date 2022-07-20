There is an ongoing dispute between the FCC and the FAA that revolves around wireless carriers' use of C-Band spectrum to deliver new 5G services, and the aviation industry's use of nearby spectrum for a critical safety system - the radio altimeter.

Listen to this 8-minute podcast as Steve Rosen, a Partner at LB3, David Lee, TC2's Technical Director, and Joe Schmidt provide another important update on this dispute. Failure by the communications industry and aviation industry to come to agreeable terms soon will almost certainly result in more flight cancellations and delays ... something no one wants or needs.

