Record inflation is having some impact on everyone's personal lives. It is also taking its toll on enterprise ICT budgets, and telecom and other IT companies are working hard to make their inflation problems your inflation problems.

On this 10-minute podcast TC2's Larry York, TC2's Executive Director, Brent Knight, a Senior Consultant at TC2, and Joe Schmidt look at how ICT vendors pass on their increased costs to you and offer advice on specific steps that you can take to mitigate – or even stop – these expenses.

If you would like to learn more about our experience in this space, please visit our Strategic Sourcing and Success Stories webpages.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.