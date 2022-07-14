The Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) implementation
of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) has been largely
seamless and efficient, with the Commission crafting detailed and
thoughtful rules to transition consumers and participating
providers from the temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit program to
the ACP. The FCC's swift action ensured continued broadband
connectivity for many millions of low-income households. In this
article, Mike Dover gives tips to those participating in the
FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program to ensure full
compliance.
You can read the full article here.
