BROADBAND



Cleveland issues RFP for first phase of $20 million broadband project :: Cleveland.com :: Link to RFP



"Using Electric Utility Easements for Broadband" :: KH Beyond Telecom Law Blog



"Electric Utility Shows Missouri How To Do Rural Fiber" (United Fiber, subsidiary of United Electric Coop.) :: Fiber Broadband Association



"The City of Portland Wants to Change the Way It Charges Fees to Telecom, Electric and Gas Utilities. They're Furious." :: Willamette Week



"Bloomington [IN] took final steps to solidify its agreement for city-wide, heigh speed-internet. Paris-based Meridiam will now be able to build a fiber optic network to at least 85 percent of residents within three years." :: Indiana Public Media



"Charter Communications does not like Brownsville's [TX] new universal access broadband network" :: Rio Grande Guardian



"Inaugural Broadband Data Collection Filing Window Opens" :: FCC :: Telecompetitor



"Specs Available for Bulk Broadband Data Collection Fabric Challenges" -- "Service providers, governments, and other entities and organizations can submit challenges, or proposed corrections, to location data in the Fabric. If the same entity submits multiple Fabric challenges at the same time, then those 'bulk' challenges must be submitted in the BDC system via file upload and must conform to the specifications set forth in the Data Specifications for Bulk Fabric Challenge Data." :: FCC



"FCC Update on New Broadband Maps - and lingering concerns about changes to methodology and public access" :: Mike's Newsletter



"Skeptics fret over federal broadband map" :: Light Reading



"Local Coordination Requirements for BEAD" :: POTs and PANs



"USDA seeks temporary reprieve from IIJA 'Buy American' rules" :: FierceTelecom :: USDA Waiver Request



"The Digital Divide Is Coming for You - More services are going online-only—catching more people on the wrong side of a widening gulf." :: Wired



"AT&T takes defensive stance in digital redlining comments" :: FierceTelecom



"Get ready to pay more for your telecom service" -- "[N]etwork operators of all shapes and sizes are preparing to increase service prices amid rising inflation and under the cloud of a potential recession." :: Light Reading



"What do Starlink's latest Ookla results mean for its $886M RDOF winnings?" :: FierceTelecom



"How many satellites are too many?" :: Politico



Google Fiber set to deploy in Mesa, AZ, in competition with Cox and Lumen :: Light Reading :: FierceTelecom



WIRELESS



"WeLink to Offer Free Gigabit Wireless Service [to ACP households] in D.C." :: Telecompetitor



"There appears to be little perceived network differentiation across the wireless networks in the United States despite the deep spectrum deployed in recent quarters. Winning speed tests are nice on Opensignal or PC Mag, but where's the resulting improvement in share of gross additions?" :: FierceWireless



"US wireless bubble to deflate a little, but it hasn't popped yet" :: Light Reading



"Spectrum Sharing: Holy Grail or False Hope?" :: ITIF



VIDEO



"Cable Subscriptions Continue to Dive" :: POTs and PANs



OTHER NEWS



"Does SCOTUS EPA Case Impact Net Neutrality? Here's Why I Say No." (Harold Feld) :: Tales of the Sausage Factory

