ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Section 60104(c)), by the middle of August 2022 (270 days after the November 15 th date of enactment), the FCC is required to issue a report to the Congress on the Future of the Universal Service Fund. The FCC initiated an inquiry on December 2021 to collect comments from interested parties (WC Docket No. 21-476), which were received in January 2022. Most recently, as the FCC works on finalizing the report, interested parties have been meeting with the FCC Commissioners and staff.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States

How Much Money Must You Give To Charity If You Induce People To "Donate"? Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz The headline on the homepage of the Omaze website says "Win [Something Great] and help [Worthy Cause]". You hit the enter button and go to a page describing the prize, the intended beneficiaries...

Welcome To The Metaverse: Legal Issues Marketers Need To Consider Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) Since the concept of the "metaverse" was widely introduced to the public in 2021, it seems as though every day brings news of another company, brand, celebrity or product trying...

Biden Administration Launches Internet For All Initiative: NTIA Releases Notices Of Funding Opportunity For $45 Billion In Broadband Grant Funding Potomac Law Group This is the seventh installment of our multi-part series of Client Alerts that focus on discrete sections of the Infrastructure, Investment & Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) that became law on November 15, 2021.

Do You Own Your Art? Withers LLP In April, the U.S. Supreme Court upended a decades-long lawsuit over the ownership of a painting by the French Impressionist Camille Pissarro.

FTC Set To Update Endorsement Guides On Social Media Advertising Holland & Knight The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is poised to issue updated Guides Concerning the Use of Endorsements and Testimonials in Advertising (the Guides) following a comment period on the proposed changes.