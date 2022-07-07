It may surprise you, but the need for data center space isn't necessarily reducing for all enterprises as they move apps to the cloud. In fact, many companies are adding space in current data centers to have a presence near the hyperscalers like AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure – one big draw being improved user experience and security.

Listen to this 14-minute podcast as LB3 Senior Partners Deb Boehling and Laura McDonald discuss with TC2's Joe Schmidt the difference between retail and wholesale colocation agreements, key contractual terms and site space details you want to consider in order to protect your assets, and the important legal rights of all parties involved.

