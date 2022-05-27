Key Wireless Deadlines

Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security Seeks Comment on Supply Chain Resilience: The Department of Commerce published a Request for Comment (RFC) on advancing supply chain resilience and security in certain sectors. Specifically, the Department seeks comments on how to advance supply chain resilience and security in the following sectors: (1) semiconductors; (2) solar photovoltaics; (3) critical minerals and materials including rare earth magnets, lithium-ion batteries, and material inputs to semiconductors; and (4) pharmaceuticals. The comments will inform the work of the United States-European Union Trade and Technology Council's (TTC) Secure Supply Chains Working Group. The TTC was launched in June 2021 and seeks to promote U.S. and EU competitiveness and prosperity and the spread of democratic, market-oriented values. Comments are now due by June 23, pursuant to an extension.

FCC Requests Comment on Receiver Performance: In a Notice of Inquiry (NOI), the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) seeks to "develop an up-to-date record on the role of receivers in spectrum management and how we might best promote improvements in receiver interference immunity performance" and "better inform the [FCC] as it considers how to ensure valuable and innovative services are able to thrive across the frequency range." Comments are due June 27, and reply comments are due July 27.

FCC Seeks Comment on Wireless Emergency Alerts: This Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM) seeks comment on proposals to develop performance metrics and reporting standards to measure the reliability, speed, and accuracy of the provision of Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), in order to identify issues with and improve the WEA system. The FNPRM also seeks comment on how Participating Commercial Mobile Service (CMS) Providers should measure the performance of their WEA service to improve WEA's effectiveness. Comments are due June 21, and reply comments are due July 19.

FCC Requests Comment on Interoperable Video Conferencing Service: In a Public Notice, the FCC's Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau (CGB or Bureau) seeks to refresh the record on proposed rules to enable people with disabilities to access and use interoperable video conferencing services by requesting further comment on the kinds of services encompassed by the term "interoperable video conferencing service," a type of advanced communications service. Comments are due June 21, and reply comments are due by July 18.

NCCoE Requests Comment on 5G NIST Cybersecurity Practice Guide: The National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) is collaborating with technology providers to develop example approaches for securing 5G networks. NCCoE has released a preliminary draft of NIST Cybersecurity Practice Guide SP 1800-33B, 5G Cybersecurity, Volume B: Approach, Architecture, and Security Characteristics, and is seeking public comment on the document. This NIST Cybersecurity Practice Guide aims to explain how 5G security features and third-party security controls could be used to implement organizational security capabilities for securing 5G network usage. Comments are due by June 27.

Media Bureau Seeks Comment on Filings Concerning Use of FM Boosters for Geo-Targeted Content: In a new Public Notice, the Media Bureau seeks to refresh the record for a December 2020 Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that sought comment on whether to modify the Commission's rules governing the operation of FM booster stations to allow for geotargeted content in some circumstances. Specifically, the Commission seeks comment on technical issues relating to self-interference, whether to require programming to be substantially similar to the primary station's programming, public interest implications if FM boosters were permitted to transmit original geotargeted content, and the potential impact of the proposal on small entities. Comments are due by June 6, and reply comments are due by June 21.

Upcoming Meetings and Events