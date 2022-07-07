Not every vendor can deliver full secure access service edge ("SASE") service, and that's OK. Not every enterprise wants, needs, or can implement it.

The SASE model combines network security functions with WAN capabilities, delivering the security elements in the cloud and using SD-WAN at the edge or in the cloud. Key security functions include secure web gateway (SWG), zero trust network access (ZTNA), firewall as a service (FWaaS), and cloud access security broker (CASB).

While SASE has certainly generated buzz over the last couple of years – especially in light of the pandemic and its associated surge in remote employees – it has not quite materialized as initially expected. There has been some pushback around the idea of it being delivered by a single vendor, as a single integrated cloud service at the network edge, with a recent shift in thinking about how to bundle security and networking for the enterprise customer.

TC2's Mark Sheard has penned an article discussing the SASE market and model and offers five helpful issues to consider when deciding what is going to work best for your enterprise.

Read it here.

