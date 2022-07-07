In a recent Staying Connected podcast, TC2's Keith Cook and Joe Schmidt highlighted the business impact of T-Mobile's decision to focus more on wireless services and less on fixed line services provided by legacy Sprint. What do you do if you have legacy Sprint wireline services? Should you stay or go, and why or how?

In this 15-minute podcast, LB3 Senior Partners Laura McDonald and Deb Boehling talk with Joe Schmidt about this topic from a legal and contracting perspective. Laura and Deb also offer advice on what enterprises need to do now in order not to get caught in any financial, operational or liability pinch.

