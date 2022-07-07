Back in 2020, TC2's Jack Deal and Mark Sheard published an article and recorded a podcast entitled "TDM: It's Time to Decommission and Move" warning of the risks associated with failing to plan the move away from legacy time division multiplexing (TDM) service. Companies that failed to heed their advice are now quite literally paying the price for staying with TDM.

Listen to this 9-minute podcast as Jack and Mark talk with TC2's Joe Schmidt about the TDM landscape and explain why enterprises are experiencing operational and commercial pain by remaining with TDM services.

If you would like to learn more about our experience in this space, please visit our SD-WAN & Transformational Network Services and Success Stories webpages.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.