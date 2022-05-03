Almost everyone knows that T-Mobile acquired Sprint last year, and many industry pundits (including we on Staying Connected) have pontificated on what this means for the U.S. wireless industry. Notably, as part of that acquisition, T-Mobile also acquired Sprint's wireline business, once a go-to service for many enterprises.

Listen to this 7-minute podcast as TC2 Directors Keith Cook and Joe Schmidt discuss how legacy Sprint wireline services are being retired and what this means for buyers of ICT services.

