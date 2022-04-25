Full Spectrum's FCC Open Meeting Recap podcasts feature instant reaction and analysis following the FCC's monthly Open Meetings, with an emphasis on the agenda items directly impacting our clients. This month, Partner Chip Yorkgitis and Associate Belen Crisp discuss key actions and topics from the April 21st meeting, including a look at the role receiver performance policies or requirements might play in the FCC's spectrum management responsibilities, strengthening Wireless Emergency Alerts, and a proposed fine related to a common carrier's alleged failure to comply with foreign ownership-related requirements. Look out for ongoing coverage of these topics and future meetings.

