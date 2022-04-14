When you work with ICT billing, you deal with credits paid for events like circuit disconnects or to resolve a billing error. This sounds like guaranteed money in the bank . but it's not.

In this 8-minute podcast, TC2 Directors Julie Gardner and Theresa Knutson talk with Joe Schmidt and discuss the billing gold mine of credits and the potential pitfalls, such as it taking years to use credits that were applied to the wrong account - if you're able to use them at all. Julie and Theresa provide the tips and tools for helping you tap this untapped credit resource.

If you would like to learn more about our experience in this space, please visit our Contract Compliance & Optimization and Success Stories webpages.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.