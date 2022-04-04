ARTICLE

On March 28, 2022, the ITC issued a Notice of Investigation in Certain Power Semiconductors, and Mobile Devices and Computers Containing Same (Inv. No. 337-TA-1308).

By way of background, this investigation is based on a February 11, 2022 complaint filed by Arigna Technology Limited Zebra Technologies Corporation of Ireland ("Arigna") alleging violations of section 337 by Respondents Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. of South Korea; Samsung Electronics America, Inc. of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey; Apple Inc.; Google LLC; TCL Electronics Holdings Limited of Hong Kong; TTE Technology, Inc. of Corona, California; TCT Mobile (US) Inc. of Irvine, California; TCL Communication Limited of Hong Kong; Lenovo Group Ltd. of China; Lenovo (United States) Inc. of Morrisville, North Carolina; Motorola Mobility LLC of Chicago, Illinois; Microsoft Corporation of Redmond, Washington; and OnePlus Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. of China (collectively, "Respondents") in the unlawful importation/sale of certain power semiconductors, and mobile devices and computers containing same by reason of infringement of certain claims of U.S. Patent No. 7,183,835 ("the '835 patent").

According to the complaint, the '835 patent generally relates to a semiconductor device and a semiconductor device module that provide short-circuit protection for insulated gate type switching devices. The accused products are certain power semiconductors, and mobile devices and computers containing the same, including without limitation Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Apple's iPhone 12, Google's Pixel 5a, TCL's 20 Pro 5G, Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 1 laptop and Motorola Edge+, OnePlus's OnePlus 9 Pro, and Microsoft's Surface Pro X laptop. Arigna is requesting that the Commission issue a limited exclusion order and cease-and-desist order against Respondents. According to the Notice of Investigation, the Office of Unfair Import Investigations will participate as a party in the investigation. Lastly, Chief ALJ Clark S. Cheney issued a notice indicating that ALJ Monica Bhattacharyya will preside in the investigation.

