BankInfoSecurity.com reported that “The U.S. Federal Communications Commission's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau voted unanimously to ban Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom (Americas) Corp., and China Mobile International USA Inc., stating the companies posed a national security threat. In addition, the bug bounty platform HackerOne suspended Kaspersky's access to the platform.” The March 28, 2022 report entitled “FCC Adds Kaspersky, Chinese Telecoms to High-Risk Companies” included these comments:

As soon as the FCC announcement was published, Kaspersky released a statement saying the company's bug bounty platform hosted with HackerOne was indefinitely suspended and that it has frozen existing funds and discussions for already-reported vulnerabilities (see: Sanctions Halt Rewards for Bug Hunters in Belarus, Russia).

Reacting to the development, Kaspersky tells Information Security Media Group that the firm is disappointed with the decision by the FCC to prohibit certain telecommunications-related federal subsidies from being used to purchase Kaspersky products and services.

Spokespersons for China Telecom (Americas) Corp. and China Mobile International USA Inc. were not immediately available to comment.